Connect with us

BN TV

10 Things Lydia Dinga wants Everyone to Know Before Buying a New House

BN TV Movies & TV

Meet Dflex, the Nigerian Contortionist who wowed Judges on "America’s Got Talent"

BN TV

The 2nd Part of #BBNaija’s Prince & Nasty Blaq's Dance-Off on "Izzy Dance Tutorials”

BN TV

The Easiest Way to Find Your Foundation Shade, According to Dimma Umeh

BN TV

The Baby Episode is Here! Gbemi & Toolz Finally share their Childbirth Journey on the "OffAir Show"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 10 of "Meet My Girlfriends" on BN TV

BN TV

Abimbola Craig has some Basic Kissing Lessons for You in this Interesting Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Get to Know More About Kayode Kasum & His Outstanding Work as a Nollywood Director on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

BN TV

Jerrie Rotimi & Kunle Akin Detail Their Journey into Photography on “I Said What I Said“ Podcast

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episode 4 of Accelerate TV’s Comedy Series “Visa On Arrival" for a Good Laugh

BN TV

10 Things Lydia Dinga wants Everyone to Know Before Buying a New House

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Lydia Dinga has some first-time buyer tips and in this video, the content creator is sharing ten things everyone should know before buying a new house. 

She says to expect delays, redirect your mail, be realistic with your mortgage rate, befriend someone at the council, research internet providers, organise your internet in advance, measure everything, automate your bills, get Insured.

She also shares what to know about Insurance, waste management and how to be realistic with your plans.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: How to Build your Brand on Social Media

Hephzibah Frances: The Top Three Reasons I Want to Get Married

Estrella Dale: Being a Christian Doesn’t Mean You Cannot be Depressed!

What Do You Do When Your Partner Isn’t Sexually Enough?

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php