Be a part of the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit (#BNSDigitalSummit) happening LIVE at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023.

Unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s vibrant fashion industry requires more than just creativity; it demands strategic acumen, resilience, and innovative thinking. With so much more to it than designing and styling clothes — the Business of Fashion in Nigeria has evolved into a dynamic force, impacting not just the economy but also the reputation of Nigeria at large.

From leveraging social media platforms and evolving trends to mastering new-age partnerships and international collaborations, this session will shed light on how seasoned fashion designers, internationally acclaimed influencers, and renowned stylists are navigating this dynamic industry to achieve both recognition and financial success.

Uncover real-world experiences, challenges, and triumphs from those who have made their mark in Nigeria’s fashion sphere, and learn how to craft your unique narrative while securing sustainable earnings. Mark your calendars and REGISTER to join us in person here

This is our 1st on-site edition beaming engaging panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats. Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more impactful and game-changing.

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ecobank headquarters — 270, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.