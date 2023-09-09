Be a part of the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit (#BNSDigitalSummit) happening LIVE at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023.

The Creator Economy — a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, can be described as a digital revolution.

With over 106,000 influencers on TikTok alone, spanning various niches from comedy to fashion, the Creator Economy is currently valued at $250 billion and is projected to double in five years, according to Goldman Sachs. This exponential growth is driven by creators who are redefining how they generate income and create content, and are embracing their independence from traditional platforms.

During this enlightening roundtable discussion, our esteemed panellists will explore the profound implications of this shift. They will discuss how creators are becoming entrepreneurs, the growing importance of community building, revenue diversification, and the rise of the middle class as well as micro and niche influencers within the Creator Economy.

This transformation is not merely a trend; it is a burgeoning economic powerhouse poised to reshape creativity, commerce, and the very fabric of digital media. Join us in person as we uncover the boundless opportunities and innovation that lie ahead in the Creator Economy, REGISTER here

This is our 1st on-site edition beaming engaging panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats. Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more impactful and game-changing.

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ecobank headquarters — 270, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.