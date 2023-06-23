TGIF: 10 Effortlessly Chic Looks Rocked by Our Beloved Ghanaian BellaStylistas This Week

Throughout this week, Ghanaian style stars have caught our attention via their Instagram feed, donning chic outfits that left us swooning. We’re confident that their sartorial decisions will make you feel the same way.

From the impeccable Claudia Lumor to the fashion-savvy Debbie Beeko, these Ghanaian #BellaStylistas know how to serve up killer looks that command attention.

Prepare to be enthralled as we present a curated selection of our favourite looks. Discover fashion tips and tricks that will elevate your style game.

Nana Agyemang

Ramona McDermott

Debbie Beeko

Hamdiya Hamid

Joselyn Dumas

Akosua Tintin

Chelsea Boatey

Violet Obeng

Nana Aba Anamoah

Cookie Tee

