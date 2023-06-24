Connect with us

News Style

Spotted: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage & Adekunle Gold Grace Paris Fashion Week In Ultra Style

News

TGIF: 10 Effortlessly Chic Looks Rocked by Our Beloved Ghanaian BellaStylistas This Week

Events News Promotions Style

A Style Utopia is Coming in July with the Fashion Souk Summer Sale | Get all the Info here

Events Music News Promotions

A Bar Called Paper and Martell Curate a Night of Music and Laughter

Events News Promotions Style

Lush Hair Brings its Stylists HangOut 2.0 to the Southwest

Events Inspired News Promotions

African Influence on the Rise: Here Are 5 Key Takeaways from Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Introduces Critical Care Top-Up Plans for Life-Threatening Health Emergencies

Events Music News Promotions

The Walkers Mix: An Evening of Inspiring Connections among the Creative Community | Here’s How It Went

Events News Promotions

IHS Nigeria and WeForGood International Drive Sustainable Change with N18 Million Grant for Young African Entrepreneurs

Events News Promotions

The Energy Transition Office hosts the E-Mobility Stakeholder Session in Lagos towards Sustainable Energy Sources

News

Spotted: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage & Adekunle Gold Grace Paris Fashion Week In Ultra Style

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

African Stars are back in Paris for Fashion Week, all tastefully dressed and looking very elegant. This week we spotted some of Afrobeats’ most loved icons, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy at various shows. Keep scrolling to see who wore what & where:

Adekunle Gold at Pharrell Williams’s Louis Vuitton Debut Show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

Tiwa Savage at Dior SS24 Presentation × Kim Jones’ 5th Anniversary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Burna Boy & Tiwa Savage at Christian Louboutin’s Men’s Fashion Week Presentation

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld)

Credits:

@adekunlegold

@tiwasavage

@louboutinworld

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Alma Asinobi Gives Us a Glimpse into Her Life in this Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How the Removal of Fuel Subsidy Removal Will Impact the Real Estate Market

Smart Emmanuel: We All Need People to Thrive

Financial Jennifer: These Tips Will Help You Create Multiple Income Sources

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time
css.php