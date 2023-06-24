Spotted: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage & Adekunle Gold Grace Paris Fashion Week In Ultra Style

African Stars are back in Paris for Fashion Week, all tastefully dressed and looking very elegant. This week we spotted some of Afrobeats’ most loved icons, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy at various shows. Keep scrolling to see who wore what & where:

Adekunle Gold at Pharrell Williams’s Louis Vuitton Debut Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

Tiwa Savage at Dior SS24 Presentation × Kim Jones’ 5th Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Burna Boy & Tiwa Savage at Christian Louboutin’s Men’s Fashion Week Presentation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld)

