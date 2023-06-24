News
Spotted: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage & Adekunle Gold Grace Paris Fashion Week In Ultra Style
African Stars are back in Paris for Fashion Week, all tastefully dressed and looking very elegant. This week we spotted some of Afrobeats’ most loved icons, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy at various shows. Keep scrolling to see who wore what & where:
Adekunle Gold at Pharrell Williams’s Louis Vuitton Debut Show
View this post on Instagram
Tiwa Savage at Dior SS24 Presentation × Kim Jones’ 5th Anniversary
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Burna Boy & Tiwa Savage at Christian Louboutin’s Men’s Fashion Week Presentation
View this post on Instagram
Credits: