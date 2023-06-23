Ebuka Stuns In All-White Millennial/Gen-Z Ensemble At The #BBNaija Level Up Reunion Show

For the third episode of the Big Brother Naija Level Up season Reunion Show, Ebuka went for the millennial gen-z look and as always, he stunned.

Styled by Rhoda Ebun, Ebuka stepped out in Ozic’s modern cultural ensemble that included pristinely white pants and a beautifully designed white vest with intricate black designs to go with his flared long sleeves.

See his full look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chief Ozic Esq. {Culture Bird🕊} (@wear.it.like.ozic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Incredible RHODA EBUN (@rhodaebun)

Credit: @ebuka

Fit: @wear.it.like.ozic

Styling: @rhodaebun

Photos: @theoladayo