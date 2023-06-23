Movies & TV
GrooPhy Hitting a Snag, Amaka Clearing the Air, Quashed Rumours & Moving On – Here’s Episode 5 of #BBNaijaReunion
Episode 5 of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ reunion show was centered on the Amaka–Groovy–Phyna relationship labyrinth.
Amaka talks about feeling betrayed by Phyna and also used the opportunity tell her side of the story on the relationship between Groovy and Phyna.
Phyna on her part apologizes to Amaka and goes into details about how she felt about her relationship with Groovy. She and Groovy also address the rumours that they were both physical with each other. Phyna admits to liking Groovy but accuses him of being confused and manipulative.
The episode culminates with Groovy talking about moving on and taking responsibility.
Here’s what went down:
Hey BNers, it’s yet another night for a reunion. Yesterday was intense and today’s episode is on the Amaka-Groovy-Phyna relationship.
As usual, we’ll bring you all the details. Stay with us!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Amaka said she liked Groovy and Phyna kept encouraging her to “go for him.”
“I honestly thought she had my back,” she says. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Amaka clears the air on the Phyna-Groovy relationship saga.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/Ie1aME1KJk
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Phyna cannot really remember everything that transpired between her and Amaka but she feels she owes her an apology.
“Amaka, if you really feel offended, I am sorry.”
Looks like everything is settled now. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Phyna says that when she and Groovy started dating, she felt bad and felt she owed Beauty an explanation. She also talked to Groovy about this, but…
Groovy: I’m sorry but I don’t remember. Why were you feeling bad when you were the one who kissed me?#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7…
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Phyna and Groovy are no longer together, and Ebuka needs to address certain allegations.
Ebuka: Did things ever get physical between you and Phyna?
Groovy: No, it didn’t.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Okay, the table has been turned.
Ebuka: Phyna, did you hit Groovy?
Phyna: Hmmn, never!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Groovy is addressing the rumour that he got physical with Phyna. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/6mOGzcFF11
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Phyna on why her relationship with Groovy did not work:
“Groovy is confused and very manipulative.”
“I felt he was playing a game in the house and decided to play too.”
“I won’t deny, I liked him.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Phyna on the allegation of her hitting Groovy.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/CoZyry1zcM
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
Phyna overheard Groovy telling Chizzy he likes Chomzy. Chizzy advised Groovy not to leave her because “Phyna has never gone home since they’ve been nominating her. Phyna looks strong.”
Chizzy: Hmmn, that sounds like advice I can give someone.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7…
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
“I’ve moved on from the whole issue. It (the relationship) did not work, let everybody take responsibility for it. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023
The summary of tonight’s episode: Phyna accused Groovy of playing a game with their relationship. Groovy said that was a lie, but he didn’t come for the reunion to dwell on that; he came to clear his name & wants to move on.
That’s all for tonight✌🏽#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7…
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023