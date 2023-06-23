GrooPhy Hitting a Snag, Amaka Clearing the Air, Quashed Rumours & Moving On – Here’s Episode 5 of #BBNaijaReunion



Episode 5 of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ reunion show was centered on the Amaka–Groovy–Phyna relationship labyrinth.

Amaka talks about feeling betrayed by Phyna and also used the opportunity tell her side of the story on the relationship between Groovy and Phyna.

Phyna on her part apologizes to Amaka and goes into details about how she felt about her relationship with Groovy. She and Groovy also address the rumours that they were both physical with each other. Phyna admits to liking Groovy but accuses him of being confused and manipulative.

The episode culminates with Groovy talking about moving on and taking responsibility.

Here’s what went down:

Hey BNers, it’s yet another night for a reunion. Yesterday was intense and today’s episode is on the Amaka-Groovy-Phyna relationship. As usual, we’ll bring you all the details. Stay with us!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023

Amaka said she liked Groovy and Phyna kept encouraging her to “go for him.” “I honestly thought she had my back,” she says. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023

Phyna cannot really remember everything that transpired between her and Amaka but she feels she owes her an apology. “Amaka, if you really feel offended, I am sorry.” Looks like everything is settled now. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023

Phyna says that when she and Groovy started dating, she felt bad and felt she owed Beauty an explanation. She also talked to Groovy about this, but… Groovy: I’m sorry but I don’t remember. Why were you feeling bad when you were the one who kissed me?#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023

Phyna and Groovy are no longer together, and Ebuka needs to address certain allegations. Ebuka: Did things ever get physical between you and Phyna? Groovy: No, it didn’t.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023

Phyna on why her relationship with Groovy did not work: “Groovy is confused and very manipulative.” “I felt he was playing a game in the house and decided to play too.” “I won’t deny, I liked him.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023

Phyna overheard Groovy telling Chizzy he likes Chomzy. Chizzy advised Groovy not to leave her because “Phyna has never gone home since they’ve been nominating her. Phyna looks strong.” Chizzy: Hmmn, that sounds like advice I can give someone.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023

“I’ve moved on from the whole issue. It (the relationship) did not work, let everybody take responsibility for it. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 23, 2023