GrooPhy Hitting a Snag, Amaka Clearing the Air, Quashed Rumours & Moving On – Here’s Episode 5 of #BBNaijaReunion

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on


Episode 5 of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ reunion show was centered on the AmakaGroovyPhyna relationship labyrinth.

Amaka talks about feeling betrayed by Phyna and also used the opportunity tell her side of the story on the relationship between Groovy and Phyna.

Phyna on her part apologizes to Amaka and goes into details about how she felt about her relationship with Groovy. She and Groovy also address the rumours that they were both physical with each other. Phyna admits to liking Groovy but accuses him of being confused and manipulative.

The episode culminates with Groovy talking about moving on and taking responsibility.

Here’s what went down:

