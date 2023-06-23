Maria Chike Is Expecting A Baby!



Nigerian reality television star and host of the “Healing With Maria” wellness show Maria Chike has announced that she is an expecting mother.

The Big Brother Naija star shared the wonderful news in an announcement video she shared on her Instagram page.

In the video directed by Dammy Twitch, Maria could be seen tenderly cradling her baby bump and saying words of prayers and affirmations for her baby in a voiceover.

She captioned the post, “This chapter is called blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness, we can’t wait to meet you.”

See the post below: