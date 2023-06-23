Connect with us

Maria Chike Is Expecting A Baby!

Is Habanero Another Name For Scotch Bonnet OR Is It A Different Pepper Specie? Find Out

Check out Dolapo Grey’s Turkey Pepper Soup Recipe

New Video: Niniola — All Eyes On Me

Dolapo Grey Shares Her Delicious Oven-Baked Moi Moi Recipe | Watch

New Video: Asake — Basquiat

Things Escalate Between Praise and Haalel in Episode 5 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5)

New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry — Feel Different

New Video: Kcee - Ojapiano

Elozonam Talks About His Relationship, Being a Twin & More on “Is This Seat Taken?” | Watch

Nigerian reality television star and host of the “Healing With Maria” wellness show Maria Chike has announced that she is an expecting mother.

The Big Brother Naija star shared the wonderful news in an announcement video she shared on her Instagram page.

In the video directed by Dammy Twitch, Maria could be seen tenderly cradling her baby bump and saying words of prayers and affirmations for her baby in a voiceover.

She captioned the post, “This chapter is called blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness, we can’t wait to meet you.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

