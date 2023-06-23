Connect with us

A Style Utopia is Coming in July with the Fashion Souk Summer Sale | Get all the Info here

A Style Utopia is Coming in July with the Fashion Souk Summer Sale | Get all the Info here

Circle these dates on your calendar, July on Saturday, the 8th and Sunday, the 9th for the next Fashion Souk Summer Sale by Eventful will hold  at Harbour Point, Victoria Island.

This edition will feature:

  • Fashionistas and shoppers delight with new, exciting fashion and beauty items on exhibition from a curated list of creative Nigerian fashion and beauty entrepreneurs.
  • Clearance sales and amazing discounts!
  • Family-friendly ambience with lots to eat, and drink while shopping for personal, and gift items.

Entry is Free!

The event is Powered by Eventful Nigeria,Sponsored by Polaris Bank and Lagos State Internal Revenue Service

Supported by @harbourpointcenter

