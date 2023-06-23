Connect with us

A Bar Called Paper and Martell Curate a Night of Music and Laughter

Here’s Your Front Row Seat to the Exclusive Premiere of the New Docu-Series 'Dads Unplugged' by Tolu the Midwife

A Style Utopia is Coming in July with the Fashion Souk Summer Sale | Get all the Info here

Lush Hair Brings its Stylists HangOut 2.0 to the Southwest

African Influence on the Rise: Here Are 5 Key Takeaways from Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

Avon HMO Introduces Critical Care Top-Up Plans for Life-Threatening Health Emergencies

The Walkers Mix: An Evening of Inspiring Connections among the Creative Community | Here’s How It Went

IHS Nigeria and WeForGood International Drive Sustainable Change with N18 Million Grant for Young African Entrepreneurs

The Energy Transition Office hosts the E-Mobility Stakeholder Session in Lagos towards Sustainable Energy Sources

Honoring the Makers: Here's The Balvenie's Extraordinary Tribute to the Art of Craftsmanship

A Bar Called Paper and Martell Curate a Night of Music and Laughter

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A Bar Called Paper in partnership with Martell Nigeria was delighted to host Abuja’s finest for Baton Change.

Abuja’s finest gathered to celebrate the change in baton in the spirit of Martell, with sweet sounds from Abuja’s talented DJs,  DJ Kamixx and DJ Borsh. It was a night of many laughs, good music and memories made.

Take a look at some of the photos from the event as they look forward to many more beautiful nights and celebrations with the people crafting the very culture around them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABarCalledPaper (@abarcalledpaper)

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

