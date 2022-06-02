Everything that went Down at the Magnificent 7 III by A Bar Called Paper and Monkey Shoulder

The third instalment of the DJ showcase franchise aptly named ‘Magnificent 7 III’ (The boys are back in town) was all flames and pyrotechnics on Friday, May 20, 2022, at A Bar Called Paper.

A Bar Called Paper in partnership with Monkey Shoulder celebrated the very best of Male Disc Jockeys in Abuja. It was jammed to the hilt with celebrities Dj’s playing thirty-minute sets and bringing absolute fire to the dance floor, Anchored by Sir Timmy and K Bumper.

A Bar Called Paper continues to break boundaries with the third instalment of the Magnificent & series; the first two exclusively celebrate Abuja’s superstar female DJs.

Pictures tell a thousand stories and we have them in full glory.

