EmpireSundown: Empire hosts inaugural Event to Mark Its achievements and Celebrate African Excellence

Sunday, May 15th 2022 was an incredible night to remember as the African arm of one of the leading music distribution companies and independent label, Empire, celebrated African excellence with their inaugural intimate series of spring events themed #EMPIREsundown.

With DSP partners, media and key stakeholders hosted to an intimate mixer tagged EMPIRE Sundown Lagos, EMPIRE Sundown was the ​​company’s inaugural, intimate series of spring events set, not only to celebrate African excellence but to also mark the official introduction of Empire’s Africa roster and the company’s achievements since it launched operations in Africa in 2020.

Held at Black Pepper located in Pearl Towers B, Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, and themed ‘Made In Africa’, the event brimmed with good vibes and featured industry insiders/ VIPs, key stakeholders, and Empire Africa’s artistes including Olamide, Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye -D1, Dremo, Taooma and a host of many others. In richly displayed African fashion brands, this gathering of entertainment giants was full of glitz and glamour, bringing together industry heavyweights and well-wishers to celebrate with Empire.

At its peak, the event was taken up a notch with a toast at sunset by the Empire executives, including Ghazi Shami (CEO), Nima Etminan (COO), Tina Davis (SVP, A&R), Bolaji Kareem (Regional Head for West Africa), and Ezegozie Eze (VP, Strategy & Market Development – Africa & Diaspora).

See some of the breathtaking photos below.

Follow Empire Africa on socials:

IG: @empire.africa | Twitter: @EMPIREAfrica





Sponsored Content