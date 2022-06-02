BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

The Lady Donli and The Lagos Panic

Lady Donli is part of an expanding pool of artists who are driving Nigeria’s alternative scene into newer spaces; her addictive fusion of alt-jazz, highlife, neo-soul, and psychedelic funk is one of the reasons why her music is well-received in large pockets across the globe. She would be performing songs that broke her into mainstream music and it promises to be a night of fun and energy.

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bar Crawl

Bar Crawl is an activity for every first Friday of the month. Vibe through multiple bars in a single night. This allows you to experience multiple locations while having fun.

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Element House

Element House returns to Bayroot Bar and Lounge with headliner DJ Vanco from South Africa. Expect DeepHouse, AfroTech, AfroHouse, and TechHouse all night. Tickets are available for N5,000 online and N7,000 at the door. (

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: Call/WhatsApp 08033208111.

Yah! Young At Heart

Looking to unleash the nostalgia and party like you’re 9? If your answer is Yah!, then Young At Heart is where you want to be this weekend, where you get to party like it’s ’99 with fun attractions that remind you of stress-free childhood.

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Yaba, Lagos

RSVP: HERE or Call 07067810454, 08182823543 or 08127617912.

Cocktails & BBQ

Cocktails & BBQ is a fun bbq event brought to you by Jameson and Abujaeats with good cold cocktails, tasty meats, games and good music. There will be fire breathers and other crazy acts to keep us entertained. There will also be plenty of prizes to be won.

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: BBQ Corner by The Fat Butcher, 31B Limpopo Street, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Live!

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Rckls Presents WTTR

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Skybox, Admiralty way, Lekki 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Afrovibes Live with the Cavemen

The Cavemen are back at Afrovibes Live this June and it’s always a VIBE! Premium highlife, good people, good vibes and smooth Jameson Black Barrel whiskey.

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Candle Making

One of the most exciting things about the Breather Candle Making session is, crafting your own custom look, feel and choice of scent. More so, how you’re equipped with applicable knowledge beyond the session. This Sunday, there are even more variety of scents and DIY tips!

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360