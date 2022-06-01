Here is how Lush Hair Turned Up for the 44th Anniversary of Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, Barbers and Cosmetologists

Oluwadamilola Agboola, Deputy Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Michael Onyeanu, Lagos State President, NASHCO, Chief Elizabeth Osinsanya, Life- Matron, Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, Barbers and Cosmetologists, Bridget Elue, Marketing Supervisor, Lush Hair, Chief Betty Ejiro Ishoka, National President, Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists and Barbers during the celebration of NASHCO 44th year Anniversary in Lagos.

It all turned out to be a Lush Pink atmosphere when the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, Barbers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) celebrated their 44th year anniversary on Thursday 29th May 2022 at their secretariat in Akesan, Lagos.

The Anniversary event attracted all members of the association from far and wide across the country gathering to celebrate in one accord. The who is who in the grassroot hairstyling industry in Nigeria were ably present/ represented, from Chief Opral Benson, Iya Oge of Lagos represented by Pastor Kehinde Ogundimu, Chief Melinda Modupe Oyadiran, CEO Melmoya House of Beauty and Healthcare, Chief Doc Betty Ejiro Ishoka, The National President, NASHCO and other important personalities.