YAW & Ogbolor to Hold Satirical Stage Play “PO!” | June 10th – 12th

Yawnaija Production presents a thrilling and exciting satire, PO! by multi-talented OAP, actor and producer, Steve Onu popularly known as YAW and OAP and comedian Ogbolor. Directed by Kenneth Uphopho, the satire was written by famous Nollywood actor, Femi Branch.

The show will feature Nigeria’s foremost comedians as well as some members of of “My Flatmates”. It will also feature star musicians in the country.

YAW held his first stage play in 2009 alongside talented Koffi, and ever since then, he has shared the stage with the likes of Owen Gee, Funke Akindele Bello, Mc Abbey, Julius Agwu among others.

According to YAW: “I haven’t done my stage play in 5years. This year I decided to and as you know, mine is not just about comedy, mine is about ADVOCACY and EDUCATING the minds of everyone. I also decided to do this at this time because much hasn’t changed in terms of governance.”

Date: June 10th – 12th, 2022

Venue: Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: Friday: 7pm; Saturday: 3pm and 7pm; Sunday: 3pm and 7pm

Tickets: N5,000; N10,000

For tickets visit www.smartticket.ng

For table reservations call 08050319891

This show is powered by Chupez.