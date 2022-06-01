Connect with us

YAW & Ogbolor to Hold Satirical Stage Play "PO!" | June 10th - 12th

Leadway sets out to Promote SME Growth and Creativity at the 5th Edition of Lagos Leather Fair

Pastor Bolaji Idowu and Apostle Tomi Arayomi Host Creative Professionals to a Media & Entertainment Conversation Dinner

Yves Rocher Nigeria Launches a New Boutique Store in Exquisite Style

Catch all the Fun from the New PUMA Store Launch in Abuja 🥂

In Celebration of  World Creativity and Innovation Month Jobberman hosted a Webinar titled 'Learn from the Maestros' | Get the Scoop

All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong's White Wedding

Here’s the Official Schedule for the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Mainland Block Party Is Ready To Take You To Mars

Purit Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador for its 30 Years Anniversary

Yawnaija Production presents a thrilling and exciting satire, PO! by multi-talented OAP, actor and producer, Steve Onu popularly known as YAW and OAP and comedian Ogbolor. Directed by Kenneth Uphopho, the satire was written by famous Nollywood actor, Femi Branch

The show will feature Nigeria’s foremost comedians as well as some members of of “My Flatmates”. It will also feature star musicians in the country.

YAW held his first stage play in 2009 alongside talented Koffi, and ever since then, he has shared the stage with the likes of Owen Gee, Funke Akindele Bello, Mc Abbey, Julius Agwu among others.

According to YAW: “I haven’t done my stage play in 5years. This year I decided to and as you know, mine is not just about comedy, mine is about ADVOCACY and EDUCATING the minds of everyone. I also decided to do this at this time because much hasn’t changed in terms of governance.”

Date: June 10th – 12th, 2022
Venue: Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Time: Friday: 7pm; Saturday: 3pm and 7pm; Sunday: 3pm and 7pm
Tickets: N5,000; N10,000

For tickets visit www.smartticket.ng 

For table reservations call 08050319891 

This show is powered by Chupez.

