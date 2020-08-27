This August, Get Ready for an Exciting Weekend at the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th-30th

Connect with us

It is another fashion weekend in the month of August with the virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful happening this weekend!

Shop some of the best Nigerian fashion designs from the safety of your personal spaces.
It promises to be an unusual fashion experience for these unusual times!

Register for free here to participate.

Find out more on Instagram –  @thefashionsouk_ng

Date: Friday, August 28th – Sunday, August 30th
Time: 10 am – 8pm daily

 

