This Weekend Only! Experience Fashion, Beauty, and Community at The Fashion Souk

Mark your calendars, fashionistas! The Fashion Souk is back for an unforgettable weekend of style inspiration.

The Fashion Souk by Eventful returns for a dazzling weekend. Don’t miss your chance to experience the latest trends from top designers. Limited tickets available—shop and be inspired at Harbour Point, VI, on June 22nd & 23rd. From high-street fashion to all things fashion and beauty, the Fashion Souk by Eventful will feature a diverse range of exciting Nigerian brands to satisfy any fashionista’s cravings.

Expect stunning visuals, mesmerizing music, and an electric atmosphere as you mingle with fashionistas, shoppers, influencers, and industry icons. Come and appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of fashion and beauty in Nigeria.

Get ready for a weekend of fashion inspiration! The Fashion Souk showcases the art and business of beauty, with the creative minds behind it all. Join the celebration at Harbour Point, VI on June 22nd & 23rd (11 am-7 pm daily).

Entry is Free!

The Fashion Souk, presented by Eventful Nigeria in partnership with BOI, Wema Bank, and LIRS, brings creativity together with the community.

#thefashionsouk10 #fashion #beauty #souks #eventsinlagos #fashionevents #beautyevents #shopping #gifting #familyevents #harbourpoint

Sponsored Content