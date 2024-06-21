Kreme Skin Studios a Modern Haven for Wellness Relaunches in Lagos: See Highlights

Kreme Skin Studios, a modern haven for total wellness, celebrated its anticipated relaunch event. The exclusive event took place at Kreme Skin Studios’ newly revamped location at 285b Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, drawing in an esteemed crowd of influencers, industry experts, media representatives, and clients.

The relaunch event showcased Kreme’s expanded service offerings, innovative treatments, and renewed commitment to healthy skin. Attendees enjoyed a warm welcome reception, a studio tour, and live demonstrations of their latest skincare technologies. The evening also featured product sampling, exclusive offers on Kreme’s top-tier skincare products, and complimentary facials from licensed skin experts.

The revamped space is praised for its modern design, tranquil atmosphere, and cosy café and juice bar for clients, emphasising Kreme’s commitment to complete wellness and relaxation.

Bebe Andrew-Jaja, founder and lead aesthetician at Kreme Skin Studios, shared her excitement about the relaunch:

“Our vision at Kreme is to shift the perspective of skincare from aggressive treatments to progressive solutions, promoting a total wellness lifestyle.”

In addition to the physical relaunch, Kreme Skin Studios also announced the launch of their revamped website, kreme.ng, an e-commerce platform that allows clients to discover, book services, and shop globally recognised skincare products with ease. The website offers a seamless shopping experience with detailed product information and personalised recommendations.

Kreme Skin Studios invites everyone to visit their newly relaunched space to experience tailored healthy treatment that improves your skin integrity.

For more information about Kreme Skin Studios, visit their website at kreme.ng and Instagram at @kremeng

