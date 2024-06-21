Join Africa’s brightest minds for a powerful conversation at TEDxLagos 2024

Get ready for a powerful conversation about building a better future at TEDxLagos 2024! TEDxLagos 2024 takes place at the iconic Glover Memorial Hall on June 22nd.

The event’s theme, “The Future We See,” focuses on sparking a new conversation with leading thinkers.

TEDxLagos 2024 will also showcase and celebrate African democracy champions, leadership trailblazers, innovators, dreamers and doers who will share remarkable ideas on our collaborative futures.

These include FinTech visionary Olu Akanmu and legal titan, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, alongside a diverse range of thought leaders in finance, technology, social good, and the arts, such as:

Layi Wasabi (Comedian), Oswald Osaretin Guobadia (Digital Evangelist), Ibrahim Suleiman (Actor), Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (Actress), Niyi Fagbemi ( Next-Gen Documentary Film-maker), Mahfuz Alabidun (Prison Reform Advocate), Confidence Staveley (Cybersecurity Executive), Anil Atmaramani (Business Strategist), Uche Ukonu Jnr (Food Venture Builder), DOTTi (Neo-Soul Musician), Kings and Queens Art Foundation, Evelle (Singer-Songwriter), Olufunke M. Olufon (PR & Communication Executive), and Femi Taiwo (Tech Entrepreneur).

Watch this video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that brings people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x independently organized TED events. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

TEDxLagos 2024 will challenge you to not only dream of a better tomorrow but actively participate in making it a reality.

Join the TEDxLagos conversation! Click here to learn more and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

#TEDxLagos #TheFutureWeSee #Lagos #Africa #Innovation #Democracy

BellaNaija is a media partner for TEDxLagos 2024