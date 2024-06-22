Tems Reveals the Truth about Her Viral Oscars Blocking Moment to Harper’s BAZAAR | WATCH

There was no blocking. — Tems

Remember that sculptural Lever Couture dress Tems rocked to the 2023 Oscars?

The award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter, who recently released her debut studio album — “Born in the Wild“, just shared her unique POV about the viral “blocking” moment that literally broke the internet with Harper’s BAZAAR US. Watch the snippet from her Fashion Flashback feature, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

I felt like a princess in this dress Tems speaking about her 2023 GRAMMYs look, a custom Vivienne Westwood satin dress

According to Harper’s Baazar, “Tems knows how to stand out with her unique style, showcasing looks by designers like Vivienne Westwood and Robert Wun. From her Danielle Frankel bridal look, described as a reflection of herself, to her admitted love for headpieces, the Nigerian singer reveals the fascinating details behind her most iconic fashion moments.”

Here, she recounts the funny story behind her awkward BET award-winning moment, all while stunning in her daring, high-slit Dilara Findikoglu dress. Tems details the custom outfit worn for her first Coachella and remembers the moment when Justin Bieber asked to join her on stage.

Watch the full interview on this episode of Fashion Flashback with Tems:

