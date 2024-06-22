Connect with us

BN TV Music News Style

Tems Reveals the Truth about Her Viral Oscars Blocking Moment to Harper's BAZAAR | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

BN TV Music

Watch Simi & Falz's Hilarious "Borrow Me Your Baby" Video

BN TV Music

Skiibii Teams Up with Don Jazzy on Groovy New Single "Open Bareta"

BN TV Music

Regina Daniels is the Leading Lady in Flavour's Video of "Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)"

BN TV Music

Tems is Chinasa Anukam's Latest Guest on "Is This Seat Taken?"

BN TV Movies & TV

Mrs. Kasali's Son Turns the Office Upside Down in Episode 2 of Ndani TV's "Bottomline"

BN TV Music

Asake is Back With a Bang! Drops New Single "Wave" feat. Central Cee

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade & Loud Urban Choir Team Up for "Tomorrow" Refix

BN TV Career Inspired

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa's Media Legacy on "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Tems Reveals the Truth about Her Viral Oscars Blocking Moment to Harper’s BAZAAR | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There was no blocking.

Tems

Remember that sculptural Lever Couture dress Tems rocked to the 2023 Oscars?

The award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter, who recently released her debut studio album — Born in the Wild, just shared her unique POV about the viral “blocking” moment that literally broke the internet with Harper’s BAZAAR US. Watch the snippet from her Fashion Flashback feature, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

I felt like a princess in this dress

Tems speaking about her 2023 GRAMMYs look, a custom Vivienne Westwood satin dress

According to Harper’s Baazar, “Tems knows how to stand out with her unique style, showcasing looks by designers like Vivienne Westwood and Robert Wun. From her Danielle Frankel bridal look, described as a reflection of herself, to her admitted love for headpieces, the Nigerian singer reveals the fascinating details behind her most iconic fashion moments.”

Here, she recounts the funny story behind her awkward BET award-winning moment, all while stunning in her daring, high-slit Dilara Findikoglu dress. Tems details the custom outfit worn for her first Coachella and remembers the moment when Justin Bieber asked to join her on stage.

Watch the full interview on this episode of Fashion Flashback with Tems:

CREDITS
Director of Video: @amandakabbabe
Director of Photography: @22jezu
Cam Op: @skullbones
Producer: @Alissa_Godwin
Editor: @lucky.vision.99

For: Harper’s BAZAAR, @harpersbazaarus

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security
css.php