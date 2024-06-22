Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Simi & Falz's Hilarious "Borrow Me Your Baby" Video

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

BN TV Music News Style

Tems Reveals the Truth about Her Viral Oscars Blocking Moment to Harper's BAZAAR | WATCH

BN TV Music

Skiibii Teams Up with Don Jazzy on Groovy New Single "Open Bareta"

BN TV Music

Regina Daniels is the Leading Lady in Flavour's Video of "Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)"

BN TV Music

Tems is Chinasa Anukam's Latest Guest on "Is This Seat Taken?"

BN TV Movies & TV

Mrs. Kasali's Son Turns the Office Upside Down in Episode 2 of Ndani TV's "Bottomline"

BN TV Music

Asake is Back With a Bang! Drops New Single "Wave" feat. Central Cee

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade & Loud Urban Choir Team Up for "Tomorrow" Refix

BN TV Career Inspired

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa's Media Legacy on "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Watch Simi & Falz’s Hilarious “Borrow Me Your Baby” Video

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Simi’s upbeat new single, “Borrow Me Your Baby,” featuring rapper Falz, gets an accompanying music video. The playful track comes from Simi’s upcoming album “Lost And Found,” dropping July 5th.

Directed by Perlinks, the video unfolds in a unisex beauty salon. Barbers, hairstylists, and clients create a lively atmosphere as Simi and Falz capture the song’s theme. Watch out for a hilarious scene where Falz asks Adekunle Gold for a unique request.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security
css.php