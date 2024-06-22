Watch Simi & Falz’s Hilarious “Borrow Me Your Baby” Video

Simi’s upbeat new single, “Borrow Me Your Baby,” featuring rapper Falz, gets an accompanying music video. The playful track comes from Simi’s upcoming album “Lost And Found,” dropping July 5th.

Directed by Perlinks, the video unfolds in a unisex beauty salon. Barbers, hairstylists, and clients create a lively atmosphere as Simi and Falz capture the song’s theme. Watch out for a hilarious scene where Falz asks Adekunle Gold for a unique request.

Watch below: