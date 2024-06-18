Connect with us

Simi's 5th Album "Lost And Found" Arrives July 5th!

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Simi has a new album coming! Get ready ‘Simi Army,’ the queen has announced that a new album “Lost And Found” is dropping on July 5th. This year alone, Simi has released three singles, “All I Want,” “Men Are Crazy” featuring Tiwa Savage and “Borrow Me Your Baby” with Falz.

“Lost And Found” marks Simi’s fifth album, following “To Be Honest” (2022), “Omo Charlie Champagne” (2019), “Simisola” (2017), the collaborative project “Chemistry” with Falz (2017), and her debut album “Ojaju” from way back in 2008.

Now, let’s dive into how Simi describes the album itself…

For most of my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of knowing myself deeply, unwaveringly, truly. In more recent years, I have also endured the discomfort of losing myself. Sometimes, to make room for something else that I needed to be – other times, because I could not, for the life of me, find my way. I felt like a stranger to myself. This version of me has been the hardest one to look at in the mirror.

Making this album is a symbol of finding parts of myself again that I hoped I hadn’t lost permanently. I don’t believe that we ever stop finding ourselves. If you’re willing to look, there’s always more. This is a tribute to the things we continue to find and rediscover.

When I sing, I do it first for me, then for you. In this order, because I can not give what I do not have. “LOST AND FOUND” is about me reclaiming my chemistry with music, melody and love stories. I hope you feel it too when you listen. I hope you enjoy it, regardless of the journey that brought it to you. Experience it, knowing that nobody can bring you, what I can. What I have. What I will.
Glory to God.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

