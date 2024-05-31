“Borrow Me Your Baby” by Simi feat. Falz is a Must-Hear Collab

Simi and Falz have a history of creating chart-topping music together. Falz was featured on Simi’s breakout song, “Jamb Question” and their 2016 joint album “Chemistry” was a success with multiple hit tracks including “Enough,” “Chemistry” and “Foreign.”

The two are back for more magic with Simi’s new single, “Borrow Me Your Baby.”

Could this be a continuation of “Jamb Question?” We can’t tell, but it definitely hints at a playful theme similar to it.

Listen below: