The Wait is Over! Simi & Tiwa Savage's Anticipated Single "Men Are Crazy" is Here

Listen to Gyakie's New Single "December"

Burna Boy's Music Video for "Tested, Approved & Trusted" Will Have You Dancing | Watch

Watch King Promise's New Music Video for "Paris"

Victoria Kimani's Edgy Style Takes the Stage on the Final Episode of BNStyle Plus Sound 2024

Burna Boy Teams Up with Prince Swanny & Major League for Two Remixes of 'Tested, Approved & Trusted'

Shallipopi Releases Visuals for "Wet on Me" feat. Zerry DL

Editor's Pick: Celebrating One Year of Davido's "Timeless" Album with These Songs

Relish Releases Two New Singles "Fallacy" & "Break Up 2 Make Up"

Watch Thandiswa Mazwai's Thrilling Performance at the Tiny Desk x GlobalFEST 2024

2 hours ago

You could call this the collaboration of the week, month or year; either way, it’s a collaboration between two female powerhouses that’s got the music scene buzzing.

Simi and Tiwa Savage’s highly anticipated collaboration single, “Men Are Crazy” has finally been released. Produced by Abayomi ‘BIGFISH’ Ilerioluwa and mixed by Simi herself, “Men Are Crazy” is a smooth, mid-tempo Afropop song

This marks Simi and Tiwa’s first collaboration, and the song is an empowering anthem about love’s complexities and messy relationships between men and women.

Listen:

