The Wait is Over! Simi & Tiwa Savage’s Anticipated Single “Men Are Crazy” is Here

You could call this the collaboration of the week, month or year; either way, it’s a collaboration between two female powerhouses that’s got the music scene buzzing.

Simi and Tiwa Savage’s highly anticipated collaboration single, “Men Are Crazy” has finally been released. Produced by Abayomi ‘BIGFISH’ Ilerioluwa and mixed by Simi herself, “Men Are Crazy” is a smooth, mid-tempo Afropop song.

This marks Simi and Tiwa’s first collaboration, and the song is an empowering anthem about love’s complexities and messy relationships between men and women.

Listen: