Watch King Promise's New Music Video for "Paris"

Burna Boy's Music Video for "Tested, Approved & Trusted" Will Have You Dancing | Watch

Watch LASWA's Damilola Emmanuel & Taeillo's Jumoke Dada in a Cook-Off on "Cooking With GameChangers"

Bambam Seeks Love in Lagos in New Web Comedy Series "Manless" | Watch Trailer

Telande World's Moringa Salad with Grilled Chicken & Rice Will Be a Hit on Your Lunch Menu

Burna Boy Teams Up with Prince Swanny & Major League for Two Remixes of 'Tested, Approved & Trusted'

Shallipopi Releases Visuals for "Wet on Me" feat. Zerry DL

Diiadem Gets Real About Beauty, Business & Motherhood on Hawa Magaji's "Who's In My House"

Editor's Pick: Celebrating One Year of Davido's "Timeless" Album with These Songs

Watch: Deyemi Okanlawon is Teju Babyface's Latest Guest on the "Deep Dive Podcast

Watch King Promise’s New Music Video for “Paris”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter, King Promise, has dropped the music video to his latest track, “Paris.” Inspired by his first visit to the city of Paris, “Paris” infuses elements of amapiano and afrobeats, marking King Promise’s first single of the year.

“This track embodies all the good vibes I had on the trip that made me always wanna go back. A single off my new album coming out real soon so enjoy Paris as you anticipate the album,” said King Promise. The video is directed by Charlie Rees.

Stream “Paris” below:

Watch the video:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

