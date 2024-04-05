Watch King Promise’s New Music Video for “Paris”

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter, King Promise, has dropped the music video to his latest track, “Paris.” Inspired by his first visit to the city of Paris, “Paris” infuses elements of amapiano and afrobeats, marking King Promise’s first single of the year.

“This track embodies all the good vibes I had on the trip that made me always wanna go back. A single off my new album coming out real soon so enjoy Paris as you anticipate the album,” said King Promise. The video is directed by Charlie Rees.

Stream “Paris” below:



Watch the video: