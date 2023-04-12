Style
See How Karl Lagerfeld’s Favourites: Anok Yai, Adut Akech Bior & Naomi Campbell Show Out In Vogue
Vogue Magazine’s May issue is a celebration of the iconic fashion designer – Karl Lagerfeld. At Paris’s Grand Palais, 10 designers cast Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy into the future with 10 supermodels, 10 stunning looks, and 1 famous cat:
View this post on Instagram
For this cover story, shot at the Grand Palais in Paris amid a sweeping renovation, Vogue asked ten (10) outstanding designers inspired by Lagerfeld’s visionary work to re-interpret it. Their resulting creations are presented on ten (10) of the models that Lagerfeld loved most: Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech Bior, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, and Devon Aoki.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Also, in the lead-up to the 2023 Met Gala—where the dress code is fittingly, “in honour of Karl” — Vogue looks ahead to the opening of Met’s The Costume Institute spring exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
The exhibition which features more than 150 objects spanning Lagerfeld’s six-decade career at Chanel, Chloé, Fendi, and his own label, will explore his unique working methodology. This issue of Vogue Magazine is so grand and it is a must-read for fashion stakeholders, go to vogue.com for the full tribute.
Credits:
Photographed by @annieleibovitz
Styled by @alex_jordan_harrington
For @voguemagazine