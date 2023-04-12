See How Karl Lagerfeld’s Favourites: Anok Yai, Adut Akech Bior & Naomi Campbell Show Out In Vogue

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Vogue Magazine’s May issue is a celebration of the iconic fashion designer – Karl Lagerfeld. At Paris’s Grand Palais, 10 designers cast Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy into the future with 10 supermodels, 10 stunning looks, and 1 famous cat:

 

For this cover story, shot at the Grand Palais in Paris amid a sweeping renovation, Vogue asked ten (10) outstanding designers inspired by Lagerfeld’s visionary work to re-interpret it. Their resulting creations are presented on ten (10) of the models that Lagerfeld loved most: Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech Bior, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, and Devon Aoki.

 

Also, in the lead-up to the 2023 Met Gala—where the dress code is fittingly, “in honour of Karl” — Vogue looks ahead to the opening of Met’s The Costume Institute spring exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The exhibition which features more than 150 objects spanning Lagerfeld’s six-decade career at Chanel, Chloé, Fendi, and his own label, will explore his unique working methodology. This issue of  Vogue Magazine is so grand and it is a must-read for fashion stakeholders, go to vogue.com for the full tribute.

