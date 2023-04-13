It’s All About A Knickers Party This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 232

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

One of the easiest ways to look chic is to rock pretty shorts also known as knickers. They accentuate your gorgeous legs, are comfortable in hot climates and easier to maintain. You can cramp a bunch of them into a tiny box for a trip requiring multiple changes of clothes. Contrary to popular opinion, shorts aren’t limited to tall ladies with long legs, anyone can rock them, it’s a matter of preference and style.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nara Pereira (@_narapereira_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨nonnimoyo (@nonnimoyo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA VICTOR (@asil_fro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E K U E D E W O R (@ekuedewor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomhle (@lifewithnomhle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!