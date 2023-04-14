Style
1 White Shirt, 20 Snazzy Looks: We Are Taking Styling Notes From Takunda K.
A classic white shirt remains one of the most versatile pieces of clothing anyone can have. It can be easily matched with various outfits from cropped pants to chic skirts, blazers, and even dresses.
This wardrobe staple provides an easy escape from desk to dinner look with a few style switches. In the video below, soigné Takunda K shows several ways to make such stylish switches and pull off chic looks with one classic white shirt. Hit ▶ the buttons to watch:
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @takkunda