1 White Shirt, 20 Snazzy Looks: We Are Taking Styling Notes From Takunda K.

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A classic white shirt remains one of the most versatile pieces of clothing anyone can have. It can be easily matched with various outfits from cropped pants to chic skirts, blazers, and even dresses.

This wardrobe staple provides an easy escape from desk to dinner look with a few style switches. In the video below, soigné Takunda K shows several ways to make such stylish switches and pull off chic looks with one classic white shirt. Hit ▶ the buttons to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Takunda (@takkunda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Takunda (@takkunda)

Credit: @takkunda

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

