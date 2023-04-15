Style
Wondering What To Wear To Your Next Brunch? Get Inspired With This Outfit From Mena Adubea
Going somewhere fancy for brunch this weekend? You need not worry about what to wear.
Houston-based Ghanaian fashion, lifestyle, and beauty digital content creator – Mena Adubea – is here with a stunning outfit inspiration for you featuring a furry mini skirt, sultry corset top and hip-length blazer all in black paired with knee-high boots and gold accessories for a classy pop.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @mena_adubea