Wondering What To Wear To Your Next Brunch? Get Inspired With This Outfit From Mena Adubea

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Going somewhere fancy for brunch this weekend? You need not worry about what to wear.

Houston-based Ghanaian fashion, lifestyle, and beauty digital content creator – Mena Adubea – is here with a stunning outfit inspiration for you featuring a furry mini skirt, sultry corset top and hip-length blazer all in black paired with knee-high boots and gold accessories for a classy pop.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MENA ADUBEA (@mena_adubea)

Credit: @mena_adubea

