Wondering What To Wear To Your Next Brunch? Get Inspired With This Outfit From Mena Adubea

Going somewhere fancy for brunch this weekend? You need not worry about what to wear.

Houston-based Ghanaian fashion, lifestyle, and beauty digital content creator – Mena Adubea – is here with a stunning outfit inspiration for you featuring a furry mini skirt, sultry corset top and hip-length blazer all in black paired with knee-high boots and gold accessories for a classy pop.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MENA ADUBEA (@mena_adubea)

Credit: @mena_adubea

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!