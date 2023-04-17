Nabilah Kariem Will Show You How To Conquer Each Day Like A Disruptive Fashion Innovator

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African fashion influencer – Nabilah Kariem. This style star is a recognized disruptor and pioneer in the modest fashion influencing space, putting together innovative hijab looks that will leave you feeling inspired to slay.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for this new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pull a coat over your pretty ensemble

Tuesday

Pair an elegant 2-piece with heels and a softer tone hijab

Wednesday

Match a subtle coloured hijab with a purse of the same shade, paired with a darker-toned top, neutral pants and nude heels

Thursday

Opt for a statement tracksuit paired with a purse and a hijab of the same colour, offwhite shoes and accessories

Friday

Rock an edgy eco-friendly abaya with a black hijab and sunnies

Saturday

Layer a beautiful soft brown tube top with a long-sleeved off-white bodycon. Pair with a form-fitting full-length off-white faux wrap skirt, soft brown sandals, purse and hat

Sunday

Slay in all-black with a flattering ball dress and hijab

Credit: @nabilahkariem

