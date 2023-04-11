Beauty
Check Out This DIY Back Ponytail Tutorial For Natural 4c Hair, Courtesy Of Nthabiseng Petlane
Sleek hairstyles like ponytails were once regarded as staples for straight, relaxed, or processed hair, definitely not something an African girl with a short 4c hair type can get without permanently changing the texture of her hair.
In this video, curly-haired Nthabiseng Petlane dispels this false assumption with a detailed tutorial showing how anyone can style their naturally curly 4c hair into a sleek back ponytail without the application of heat or relaxer. The before and after transformation was a thrill.
Hit the button ▶ below to watch:
Nthabiseng Petlane is a South African natural hair content creator and styling voice artist with short 4c hair.
Credit: Nthabiseng Petlane