Check Out This DIY Back Ponytail Tutorial For Natural 4c Hair, Courtesy Of Nthabiseng Petlane

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sleek hairstyles like ponytails were once regarded as staples for straight, relaxed, or processed hair, definitely not something an African girl with a short 4c hair type can get without permanently changing the texture of her hair.

In this video, curly-haired Nthabiseng Petlane dispels this false assumption with a detailed tutorial showing how anyone can style their naturally curly 4c hair into a sleek back ponytail without the application of heat or relaxer. The before and after transformation was a thrill.

Hit the button below to watch:

Nthabiseng Petlane is a South African natural hair content creator and styling voice artist with short 4c hair.

Credit: Nthabiseng Petlane

