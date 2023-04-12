Connect with us

Beauty Events News Promotions

Get Glamorous at Curlla's Flagship Center Grand Opening

Beauty Style

Check Out This DIY Back Ponytail Tutorial For Natural 4c Hair, Courtesy Of Nthabiseng Petlane

Beauty Style

Check Out This Full-face Makeup Tutorial From Mariam Amina Aminu

Beauty Promotions Style

Meet MAC Cosmetics' New National Artist for Nigeria - Godspower Nwaukwa

Beauty

Dior Reveals South African Actor Thuso Mbedu as the New Face of its Gris Dior Fragrance

Beauty

WATCH: This is How Mihlali Ndamase Takes Care Of Her Skin After A Chemical Peel

Beauty

Maybelline Announces Ayra Starr As Sub-Saharan African Spokesperson

Beauty Style

These 5 African Beauties Over 50 Will Inspire Your Timeless Style

Beauty News Promotions Style

Indulge in the World of Luxurious Fragrances and Skincare with Dang Lifestyle

Beauty

How to Prevent Makeup From Creasing, According to Dimma Umeh

Beauty

Get Glamorous at Curlla’s Flagship Center Grand Opening

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Curlla, a premium beauty salon, is set to hold the highly anticipated grand opening for its state-of-the-art salon, located at 17 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos State.

Scheduled to hold on April 26th, 2023 at Curlla’s flagship center in Lekki, located at 17 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty Way, the event promises to showcase Curlla’s commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and personalized experiences to guests.

Curlla invites lovers of elegance to join them for a private evening of glamour, as they unveil the luxury salon. The evening will feature a live band, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience Curlla’s signature services, including manicures, pedicures, facials, and hair styling.

The premium salon’s highly trained and experienced beauty experts will be on hand to offer guests a personalized consultation and provide expert advice on the best services for their specific needs, with the finest quality products, to ensure that every guest leaves feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and beautiful.

To find out more, visit their website or follow them @curllahair on Instagram

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php