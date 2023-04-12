Get Glamorous at Curlla’s Flagship Center Grand Opening

Curlla, a premium beauty salon, is set to hold the highly anticipated grand opening for its state-of-the-art salon, located at 17 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos State.

Scheduled to hold on April 26th, 2023 at Curlla’s flagship center in Lekki, located at 17 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty Way, the event promises to showcase Curlla’s commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and personalized experiences to guests.

Curlla invites lovers of elegance to join them for a private evening of glamour, as they unveil the luxury salon. The evening will feature a live band, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience Curlla’s signature services, including manicures, pedicures, facials, and hair styling.

The premium salon’s highly trained and experienced beauty experts will be on hand to offer guests a personalized consultation and provide expert advice on the best services for their specific needs, with the finest quality products, to ensure that every guest leaves feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and beautiful.

