Join the Party with Choplife Soundsystem: Mr Eazi’s New Music Group

On April 11, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria, Mr Eazi, the Nigerian-born musician, entrepreneur and international nomad, announced the formation of Choplife Soundsystem, a new pan-African music group.

The group will also feature DJ Edu, a Kenyan-born afrobeats selector and tastemaker based in the UK, as its resident DJ. Alongside Edu, an informal crew of DJs, artists, and producers from across the continent will contribute to Choplife Soundsystem. Mr Eazi, who will be the primary vocalist on the group’s recordings, will also serve as its MC, or ‘Minister of Enjoyment,’ during live events.

Choplife Soundsystem derives its name from the popular West African pidgin slang phrase chop life, meaning “enjoy life,” along with the traditional soundsystems that are the backbone of Jamaican music culture. In Jamaican parlance, a soundsystem is a mobile crew of DJs and MCs, typically financed by a prominent local businessperson, who present music together at public events, such as street parties, clubs and festivals.

Recent years have seen international outfits like producer Diplo’s Major Lazer project put their own spin on the format, functioning as both creators and performers of original music, as well as a tastemaking DJ crew. With Choplife Soundsystem, Mr Eazi is putting a modern, African twist on soundsystem culture, incorporating genres like amapiano and afrobeats to curate the ultimate African party experience— both on original studio recordings and at curated live events.

After being inspired by the vibe and spirit of his successful Ghana holiday party Detty Rave, Mr Eazi launched Choplife Soundsystem with events in Cotonou, Benin; Stockholm, Sweden; and Kigali, Rwanda, in 2022. These events served as a ‘soft launch’ for the group. Mr Eazi plans to reveal more details about Choplife Soundsystem, such as new music releases, partnerships, and live events, later this spring.

“I’m going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at uni,” Mr Eazi says. “That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping and the accompanying live experience”

