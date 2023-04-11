Temitope Damilare: Here’s How to Take Full Advantage of Loughborough University’s £5,400 Automatic Scholarship

Studying abroad can be a daunting prospect, especially without financial aid, but conscientious institutions like Loughborough University are committed to making it more accessible for students, especially in Africa.

One unique opportunity Loughborough University, UK offers is the £5,400 automatic scholarship for Postgraduate taught students from Africa. The scholarship is part of the Creating Better Futures Together scheme aimed at reducing the financial burden on international students, making it easier for them to study in a top-rated university abroad.

The scholarship affords the new 2023/2024 African postgraduate intakes an attractive 20% tuition discount (about £5,400). The good news is: the scholarship is non-competitive and is available for all postgraduate taught courses at Loughborough University.

To qualify for the scholarship, potential postgraduate students must meet four requirements;

You must have received an offer of full-time admission to take a postgraduate taught course at Loughborough University for either the October 2023 or January 2023/2024 session. You must be a self-funded student. You must be domiciled in Africa. You must be an international fee-paying applicant.

Once you meet these requirements, you automatically get a 20% tuition discount applied to your student account. It should, however, be noted that the scholarship does not and cannot be applied towards accommodation or living costs.

You should also note that applicants cannot be beneficiaries of multiple Loughborough University scholarships, but no worries! Loughborough University has set up its scholarship process such that when you qualify for several awards, the scholarship that gives you the highest discount on your tuition will be awarded to you.

You may wonder, ‘Does this scholarship limit me to one of Loughborough University’s state-of-the-art campuses?’ It doesn’t. Whether you have your hopes set on studying in the bustling city of London or had your eyes on the beautiful campus in Leicester’s countryside, they are happy to inform you that you still have a choice as the Creating Better Futures Together (CBF) scholarship scheme can be applied to any of the campuses.

What’s more? The CBF scholarship is not the only one that affords you cheaper tuition at Loughborough University. For example, if you have chosen the London campus and graduated with a first-class degree, you are also eligible for a 20% tuition discount. On the other hand, if you did not make a first-class but a second-class upper, rest assured, Loughborough University gives you an automatic 10% discount on your tuition.

From Hardship Support Funds to Digital Students Scholarships, Development Trust Africa Scholarship and Government Sponsored Scholarships, Loughborough University has an exhaustive list of funding opportunities available for international students, particularly those from Africa.

To get more information on Loughborough University’s automatic scholarships, visit the scholarship page and start planning your study abroad journey today!

Please Note: This is a paid post and we advise that you do your due diligence and proper confirmation. Due diligence is the responsibility of any interested parties.

