Applications are now Open for Loughborough University | See 10 Reasons Why You should Apply

Looking for a great place to begin the next phase of your education? Loughborough University has an opportunity for you. What’s more? Applications to its January 2023 cohort are currently running. Yes, the January 2023 cohort.

If you have doubts about applying, here are 10 amazing reasons why you should consider Loughborough University.

Top 10 UK University Ranking; Loughborough University’s claim to quality education is not just a personal opinion but a fact supported by several excellent rankings in many programs. The prestigious school is ranked in the top 10 in every national university league table: research-based rankings, subject-based rankings, and university rankings. In five consecutive years (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), Loughborough University was named the world’s premier university for sports-related subjects, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject. Loughborough University once joined forces with the Premier League team, Chelsea Football Club, for research. The university also ranked 7th in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide of 2021, was University of the Year — WhatUni Student Choice Awards 2020, ranked 1st in the UK for Media and Communication Studies by The Complete University Guide 2021, 2nd in the UK for Art and Design by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021, 1st in the UK for employer-student connections by QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020, and 7th for graduate employability and career prospects by the Guardian University League tables 2020 amongst more rankings.

Easy Application Process; Applying to Loughborough University is an easy process that keeps your peace of mind intact until the end. One major perk of the Loughborough application process is that you do not need to have completed your first degree or met the English Language qualifications before applying. Instead, on submission of your application, you will receive a conditional offer, which will depend on the completion of your degree or receipt of your English Language qualification. You also don’t have too much paperwork to gather just to apply. Along with your academic references, all you’ll need are an academic transcript of your undergraduate degree showing the modules studied and marks achieved, a copy of your degree certificate if you have already graduated, and a personal statement. Once you have submitted your application, you will receive an automated email to confirm that your application has been received. The University typically responds to an application within five working days.

Extensive options for Degree Programs; The degree programs available for the January 2023 intake radiate a level of quality. From the Digital Finance course, which provides an in-depth understanding of Finance in the digital age and could open career doors in FinTech or make you a Tech Bro/Sis, to Media and Creative Industries, which shares a profound understanding of how the media and creative sectors operate, every program is designed to challenge and stretch the boundaries of your mind. the complete list of programs cuts across art, technology, and business disciplines and gives you an edge in your career.

High Education Standard; At Loughborough, you not only get an education, but you also get quality education. And true to its tradition, the University keeps improving its quality based on a well-established process of assuring and enhancing the quality of teaching and learning. It involves students in these processes wherever possible, knowing they are at the center of what it means to be a product of Loughborough University. They include appropriate use of nationally agreed guidelines and reference points for academic quality and standards, annual monitoring of all taught undergraduate and postgraduate programs, and independent periodic program review for all departments on a five-year cycle, with external and student participation in review panels. With student feedback through questionnaires at the module level and active staff-student committees in all departments, you never feel left out of the decision-making. A big plus is that you are ready for the world because employers have input into the content and design of their programs.

Amazing Location – the best of Loughborough and London; While Loughborough University has a picturesque Loughborough location (spanning 523 acres — 8,368 tennis courts or approximately 348 football pitches) just 75 minutes by train from London, the school has also provided a stunning London campus. This is ideal for those who crave a metropolitan lifestyle and easy access to many historic locations, such as Buckingham Palace Located at the heart of London, the University offers the best of the iconic city. In a recent ranking, London is one of the best student cities in the UK for international students. Also, the city ranks 1st in the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2023. London’s sterling academic reputation and world-class facilities are some of the influencing factors behind the score, as well as the city’s proud multicultural and enterprising outlook. London has consistently been ranked a top 10 student city. However, the latest rankings have positioned London higher than previous leading cities, including Edinburgh. As a student in London, you are uniquely opportune to have access to unrivaled experiences and a chance to get quality internships and even a shot at a job.

Scholarship Opportunities – up to 20% off! What’s better than studying abroad? You guessed it! Studying abroad on a scholarship. At Loughborough University, you not only get a top-notch education at some of the best rates, you just may be able to land yourself a scholarship. The university has a fantastic range of scholarships and bursaries worth up to 20% off all Masters’s programs. Their scholarships and bursaries have been created to support students from all backgrounds and nationalities, so all students are eligible to apply for at least one scholarship. One such amazing scholarship is the Creating Better Futures Masters Scholarship for African Students. The 20% scholarship is to support postgraduate students from Africa for the January 2023 intake. There are also scholarships available to African doctoral students who finished their undergraduate degrees with a first-class or second-class upper grade. To find out more, head on over to Loughborough’s scholarship page.

Strong Support; The university’s strong support services and extensive resources are designed to help you succeed during your studies and in every area of life. Loughborough University takes health and well-being seriously, as evidenced by The Medical Centre situated in the center of the campus, close to the Student Village. This makes it accessible and ready for emergencies. The university is also supportive of all spiritualities. Its Centre for Faith and Spirituality is the focus of religious, spiritual, and faith-based activities on campus. It has a dedicated International Student Advice and Support Service that can help with the practical aspects of moving to the UK, including registering with the police, housing, accessing healthcare, and managing your money.

Accommodation for International Students and Affordable Food Options; As a student of Loughborough, you don’t have to worry about accommodation. The university has well-equipped halls of residence available to make your stay easy. And the University even gives priority to the accommodation of International Postgraduate students. What’s more? You get to make your preferences known, which will be used as a guide by their accommodation team. If you’re more interested in staying off campus, the University’s dedicated team is on standby to help you find the best deals. You never have to feel overwhelmed in your search for suitable living spaces. On campus, you also have access to a variety of high-end stores, cafés, and pubs. Within each teaching center, you have the option of sustainable food and drink options that are modeled after the acclaimed Loughborough experience that continually prioritizes quality, value for money, lifestyle trends, and performance nutrition. A variety of fresh, authentic cuisine ideas are available in the high street-inspired, energetic, informal dining centers to fulfill the needs of a multicultural campus community. There’s also a variety of wholesome meals, snacks, and drinks available in the city for those who choose to live outside the campus.

Employability; Much more than being a great way of building your knowledge and skills, a Master’s degree from Loughborough University will also make you more employable. But don’t take our word for it; ask the thousands of graduates from various courses who have gone on to secure executive-level roles across their sectors with significantly higher average salaries. Loughborough University is ranked 7th for graduate employability and career prospects by the Guardian University League table 2020, with good reason. The school is also ranked 1st in the UK for employer-student connections by QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020.

Rich Alumni Network; Being a Loughborough graduate brings you into a distinguished and diverse class of alumni. This network is made up of award-winning professionals and academics (including space scientists, actresses, national directors, etc ) from across the globe. It’s true. Loughborough University has more than 19,400 students from over 135 different countries, with many times as many alumni. So, no matter where you are in the world, you can always have a foot in the door. There you have it, 10 awesome reasons why you should be at Loughborough University in January 2023. But wait, what’s a list without a bonus? Well, here’s one more reason to apply now.

Easy Access

Got a question? Loughborough University support staff are always available to answer. Whether by email updates, direct emails, or calls, you can get across to a Loughborough University official in record time.

There is also a live web chat where you can speak to current staff and students who are ready to give answers to your burning questions.

To find out more and apply, simply visit the Loughborough University website and start your journey to a beautiful future.

