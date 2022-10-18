Davido, Mr. Macaroni, Aisha Yesufu are Nominees for the Social Justice Awards 2022 | Vote Here

The Public Complaints Commission in partnership with the Public Administration and Social Development Consult presents the Social Justice Conference and Awards 2022.



The Award is aimed at recognizing individuals who have done well in the area of Social Justice. It is a gathering for all Nigerians both in public and private sector to celebrate and reward excellence, equity, integrity, commitment to national growth/development as well as brainstorm on topical issues.

Theme: Social Justice; the Bedrock for National Development

Date: Thursday, October 27th, 2022

Venue: The National Judicial Institute.

Focus sectors: Security and Law Enforcement, Election, Judiciary and Correctional Services, Housing, Oil and Gas, Education, Taxation and Internally Displaced Persons.

Keynote Speaker: Prof Chidi Odinkalu.

Please visit the website to see full list of nominees, and to VOTE or @socialjusticeaward on Instagram and @sjusticeaward on twitter

The List of Category of Social Justice Award

Human Rights Activist of the Year(Female)

Human Right Activist of the Year (Male)

Administrator of the year

Best MDA of the year

Most Improved MDA of the year

Best Performing Bank of the Year (Corporate Social Responsibility)

Best Performing Bank of the Year (Customer Care)

Best Performing Telecom (Corporate Social Responsibility)

Best Telecom of the Year (Customer Care) Indigenous Company of the Year

Real Estate Developer of the Year- Affordable Housing

Social Justice Governor of the Year

Social Justice Member House of Reps of the Year

Social Justice Senator of the Year

Social Justice Influencer of the Year (Music)

Social Justice Influencer of the Year (Social Media)

Social Justice T.V Program of the Year

Social Justice Radio programme of the Year

Social Justice Speaker of the Year

For participation, sponsorship and exhibition, please visit: www.socialjusticeaward.com or call 08082217630, 07039088718

