Davido, Mr. Macaroni, Aisha Yesufu are Nominees for the Social Justice Awards 2022 | Vote Here
The Public Complaints Commission in partnership with the Public Administration and Social Development Consult presents the Social Justice Conference and Awards 2022.
The Award is aimed at recognizing individuals who have done well in the area of Social Justice. It is a gathering for all Nigerians both in public and private sector to celebrate and reward excellence, equity, integrity, commitment to national growth/development as well as brainstorm on topical issues.
Theme: Social Justice; the Bedrock for National Development
Date: Thursday, October 27th, 2022
Venue: The National Judicial Institute.
Focus sectors: Security and Law Enforcement, Election, Judiciary and Correctional Services, Housing, Oil and Gas, Education, Taxation and Internally Displaced Persons.
Keynote Speaker: Prof Chidi Odinkalu.
Please visit the website to see full list of nominees, and to VOTE or @socialjusticeaward on Instagram and @sjusticeaward on twitter
The List of Category of Social Justice Award
For participation, sponsorship and exhibition, please visit: www.socialjusticeaward.com or call 08082217630, 07039088718
