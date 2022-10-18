Get Ready for this Year’s Edition of Design Week Lagos (DWL) | October 20th-23rd

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Design Week Lagos (DWL) is the leading design week on the African continent, conceived to present and celebrate the best in contemporary African design across categories while bringing international field leaders and visitors to experience the most exciting work from the region. Founded by African design advocate Titi Ogufere, DWL was first established in 2019 as a citywide celebration held in Lagos, Nigeria over ten days, promoting creativity, and innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design, and technology.

The theme for Design Week Lagos 2022 is Beyond The Boxand will be taking place from October 20 – 23, 2022 at Livespot Entertainment Center. The flagship events of DWL are Made by Design, Home and Hospitality Showand “DWL Exhibition.

With a unique lineup of phenomenal African designers, the spotlight will be on the award-winning international superstar designer, Ini Archibong, who will be sitting in conversation with DWL founder, Titi Ogufere and putting up a practical workshop. Other architects and designers to look forward to are Charles O Job, Jumoke Adenowo, Eva Sonaike, Jade Folawiyo, Olubunmi Adeyemi, Victor Ekpuk, Tejumola Butler Adenuga, Tosin Oshinowo, Seun Oduwole, Pierre Christophe Gam, Tola Akerele and Osaru Alile.

Design Week Lagos will feature a plethora of various activities, competitions, as well as hosting several talks by experts in various related fields.

Titi Ogufere, Founder, Design Week Lagos, said:

After a successful outing in June at this year’s Milan Design Week where DWL showcased 5 young African product designers at Salone Satellite, Salone de Mobile; DWL 2022 is coming out with heightened bragado about the mission to create a recognizable design culture for African design, one that promotes collaboration and fosters strong economic growth.”

Design Week Lagos 2022 is brought to you by Titi Ogufere and Essential Media Group and is committed to building a culture of innovation in Lagos while promoting the city as an international hub for design.

Register to attend here.

For more information, visit Design Week Lagos and Learn about upcoming events and their dates.

 

Sponsored Content

