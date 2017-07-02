Nigerian Dr Ozak Esu named among Telegraph’s “Top 50 Women in Engineering Under 35”

Nigerian Dr. Ozak Esu was recently named as one of the Top 50 Women Under 35 in Engineering in the United Kingdom by Telegraph.

The list is compiled annually by Telegraph in collaboration with the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) with an aim to boost women’s participation in engineering.

The 50 awardees were selected from a list of over 500 nominees.

Ozak Esu left Nigeria for the UK in 2008 to study an IET accredited B.Eng in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at Loughborough University. She completed her Ph.D in the same university in 2015, and currently works at a top engineering consultancy company in the UK.

She has said that the energy problem in Nigeria is what inspired her to study Electronic and Electrical Engineer at the university.

She shared photos of her at the award on her Instagram.

