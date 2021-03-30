Thinking of studying in the UK? Here are 7 reasons Loughborough University should be Top on your List 

You’re very likely questioning the veracity of this claim while you consider international study options and go through the rigor of decision-making. You’ve scaled through the stage of choosing a country to study in and you’ve settled for the United Kingdom.

There are about 130 universities in the UK and sifting through league tables, websites, and information pages is, undoubtedly, a herculean task. As expected, you’ve made a checklist of non-negotiable factors that you’re looking out for in your university of choice. That’s the way to go!

We have compiled 7 reasons why Loughborough University (LU) ticks off all your boxes. Think of this list as a backup for our initial claim:

Universities League Table: On the 2021 UK Universities League Table published by The Complete University Guide, Loughborough University holds the 6th position out of the 130 universities ranked. On the table, the University scored 84 percent and 87 percent for Student Satisfaction and Graduate Prospects respectively. What this means for you is that your expectations will be met during and after your stay in Loughborough. Top choice among students: In 2020, Loughborough University ranked number 1 in the University of the Year category of the Whatuni Student Choice Award. The University also clinched the first position in categories such as Uni Facilities and Societies and Sports. To arrive at its results, the Whatuni Award compiled reviews from over 41,000 students in the United Kingdom in 2020.

Best for all things sports: For five consecutive years, Loughborough University has been named the best university in the world for sports-related subjects by the global QS higher education league table. In the area of sports and sports-related research, Loughborough has displayed continuous strength and excellence. If you’re nurturing a passion for sports or considering a sports-related career, we can’t think of a better place to develop that passion. Support for tech entrepreneurs: Besides bagging an international degree, you’re probably also interested in building a technology startup. Here in Nigeria, we’ve seen the evolution of tech startups like Paystack and Flutterwave, and what’s to say your startup idea will not overtake that space in another 10 years. With the workspace, peer support, and opportunities available at Loughborough’s Advanced Technology Innovation Centre, you can bring your idea to life. Impressive partnerships: Loughborough University is a breeding ground for aspiring leaders in business and technology. Imagine passing through a university that is in collaboration with some of the most prestigious technology institutions in the world. Think of names like Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) .

Creating innovative solutions: The University’s team of engineers recently received national recognition for developing a low-cost ventilator that could help treat COVID-19 patients. The non-electric and simple to use ventilator was designed by Nigerian engineer, Yusuf Bilesanmi in response to the urgent needs of the health pandemic. Bilesanmi and the team are now contending for the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovations awarded by London’s Royal Academy of Engineering.7. Community: The Loughborough University campus is not only refreshing but a representation of the phrase ‘home away from home. From art and sports facilities to food outlets and an event venue that is open to locals, you will settle into the community with ease and graduate as a well-rounded student.

“Studying at Loughborough University is the best decision you can make for your life and career.” Do you believe us now?

