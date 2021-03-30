Here are Major Lessons from the Lipton-Sponsored ‘International Women’s Month Special’ on Rubbin’ Minds

Knowing and owning your identity is pivotal in you living up to your full potential. Amb Folake Marcus-Bello ’s session portrayed this beautifully- When asked about how she handled people who felt she should stick to women-related issues in politics, she said, “That’s their own definition of who they think I am. I know who I am.” Being confident in her identity has played a monumental role in where the ambassador has gotten to and what she has achieved. Emulating this will be a game-changer for anyone.

