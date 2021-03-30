To celebrate #WOHD2021, Colgate reaches out to 31 States and 44 Communities

In commemoration of the 2021 World Oral Health Day, Colgate, one of the world’s leading and the most chosen toothpaste brand collaborated with the Nigerian Dental Students Association and the Nigerian Medical Students Association to reach out to 44 locations in rural communities across 31 states in Nigeria.

At each location, activities started in the early hours of the morning with an oral health sensitization walk; Colgate team, dental students, and medical students combed densely populated areas around the activation points such as the markets, residentials raising awareness about preventing dental cavities and the importance of ensuring a good oral hygiene practice.

Afterward, everyone had the opportunity to visit the Colgate Dental Checkup stand to have their mouth screened at zero cost by a licensed and certified dentist.

In Abuja, the team visited the Paiko community, Gwagwalada engaging families, market women, children, and conducted household calls to preach the message of adopting a good oral care habit in alignment with the 2021 theme “Be Proud of your Smile”.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, Girish Sharma–

“We are particularly excited about this year’s World Oral Health Day campaign as it holds the potential to transform the lives of many across the nation”.

Colgate’s partnership with the Nigerian Dental Students Association and the Nigerian Medical Students Association made the impact even more far-reaching as it facilitated the possibility of simultaneously combing through the nooks and crannies of over 44 communities across 31 states in a day.

Although, the target population reach for this exercise is over 18,000 for both adults and children, however, this syncs seamlessly with Colgate’s 2021 goal of touching more than 2million people through its Free Dental check-up camps present in 9 states across Nigeria.

Oral care is a very important aspect of human overall health and wellness, and preventing cavities is one of the cardinal parts of enjoying good oral health. It is therefore imperative to create awareness around oral care.

Colgate is committed to proffer effective solutions to the spread of tooth cavities as well as aggressively promoting preventive oral care in Nigeria which is why we decided to go national with the campaign to deeply penetrate the rural communities ensuring they also benefit from the free dental screening opportunity.

According to the president of the Nigerian Association of Dental Students, Michael Adejumo

“We embarked on this campaign to support our brand, Colgate, and to enhance publicity on good oral care habits across every state in Nigeria and around the world.”

Also speaking was the President, Nigerian Medical Student, Dan-Buba Mohammed said

“It is a responsibility of medical students and the medical profession to be able to make advocacy campaign that while doctors treat diseases in the hospital, medical students will be preventing the occurrence of these diseases”.

WOHD is celebrated throughout the world on March 20 each year, with a wide range of awareness-raising activities organized by dentists, dental students, and National Dental Associations (NDAs).

It offers the dental and oral health community a platform to take action and help reduce the global disease burden of oral disease.

