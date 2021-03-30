Cheering Fans, Huge Concert & DSSRS Award: Burna Boy’s Port Harcourt Homecoming in Photos

Burna Boy was awarded the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) when he returned to Port Harcourt for his homecoming concert at the weekend, just two weeks after receiving his first Grammy award for Best Global Music Album with his “Twice As Tall” album.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who also received Burna Boy, his parents, and his management team at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, presented the singer with the DSSRS award, which is the state’s second-highest official award.

Burna Boy was greeted by a massive crowd of cheering fans when he arrived, and a concert in his honour, held at the EUI Centre, which featured performances by fellow Port Harcourt superstars, Duncan Mighty and Timaya.

Here’s a lowdown of what happened at Burna Boy’s homecoming captured in a photo story.

Photo Credit: Wildshot Production Studio