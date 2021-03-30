Mabel Makun’s Birthday Glam Is Everything

Interior Designer, Mabel Makun is absolutely breathtaking as she celebrates her birthday in these gorgeous looks

Mabel is flooding our timelines with irresistible photos that have us wanting more of her beauty.

Captioning the first photo, Mabel wrote, “Daughter of the most high. I am not worthy but you have your eyes on me round the clock. Always grateful to you God.”

Look 2

With gratitude to “God, my husband, friends and family,” Mabel also opened up about going through an experience that led to depression getting “the very best of me” and overcoming it.

In her words:

I am more than grateful to God. 2020 I met with the devil in human form and after that experience, depression got the very best of me. God, you were there for me, you confirmed to me that I am truly the apple of your eye, If there was a time that I ever doubted your existence, forgive me. To my husband, friends and family, I appreciate you all from the depth of my heart 🙏💕

Look 3

“Life is a journey filled with lessons, hardships, joys, celebrations and special moments that will ultimately lead us to our destination and our purpose in life. The road will not always be smooth; in fact, throughout our travels, we will encounter many challenges but his Grace we shall overcome,” Mabel wrote, sharing more stunning photos and videos from her birthday shoot.

Look 4

Ace comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun also took to social media to celebrate his lovely wife, posting more gorgeous photos of her and saying, “I love your attitude, I love your touch, I love your stares, I love your body, I love you! You are simply irresistible. Happy birthday to my lovely wife @realmabelmakun”.

Look 5

He added in another post, “To my beautiful wife @realmabelmakun, I hope this year brings you as much joy and happiness that you have brought and continue to bring into my life. Happy birthday!”

Watch the videos below:

Photo Credit: @mabelmakun @aycomedian | @officialphotofreak