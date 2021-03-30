Connect with us

Comedy Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Woli Arole Is Engaged!

Comedy Movies & TV Scoop

Meet SA's Loyiso Gola, the First African Comedian to Have a Full Solo Hour Stand-Up Comedy on Netflix with Unlearning

BN TV Comedy

Get Ready for a New Basketmouth Comedy Series - "Ghana Jollof"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

FJ takes on the role of a counsellor on Episode 3 of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

BN TV Comedy

Here's Episode 12 of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji”

BN TV Comedy Scoop

South Africa's Loyiso Gola​ is Coming to Netflix with critically acclaimed "Unlearning"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Hilarious Adventures of Fola 'FJ' Joseph in the First Episode of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

Comedy Music Scoop

Elsa Majimbo is on the Cover of Teen Vogue's 'Young Hollywood' Issue

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the First Episode of Biodun Stephen's Comedy Web Series "Rofia Tailor Loran"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episode 10 (Size 45) of “Papa Benji” Right Here!

Comedy

Woli Arole Is Engaged!

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Wedding bells are ringing for comedian Woli Arole and his girlfriend, Yemi. The couple recenlty got engaged, and the prewedding photos will give you all the feels!

Arole shared the beautiful news on his Instagram page. “My HEART is inditing a GOOD MATTER,” he says. “Favour Found ME. You brought COLOUR into my WORLD. You’re my RIB. Your name shall be called YEMI. #BecomingtheBayeguns. #preweddingshoot.”

Sharing another pre-wedding photo, the groom-to-be also reveals that this relationship started in London.

A JOURNEY that started somewhere in LONDON.
So glad I am walking down the AISLE with YOU.
You’re a blessing to ME.
Yemmy Yemmy like I love to call YOU.
Ololufemi Owon.

Arole shared a video of his soon-to-be bride using his popular catchphrase, “ORO JADE ASE TELE”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Woli Arole (@officialarole)

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Check out the beautiful pre-wedding photo and proposal photo:

Photo Credit: woliarole | tripletmedia | sojiOni

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Common Mistakes Job Applicants Make & How to Rectify Them

5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry

Are We Closing the Gender Gap or Employing Women on Merit?

Young People Can’t Build or Rent; Is the World Facing a Housing Crisis?

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness
Advertisement
css.php