Woli Arole Is Engaged!

Wedding bells are ringing for comedian Woli Arole and his girlfriend, Yemi. The couple recenlty got engaged, and the prewedding photos will give you all the feels!

Arole shared the beautiful news on his Instagram page. “My HEART is inditing a GOOD MATTER,” he says. “Favour Found ME. You brought COLOUR into my WORLD. You’re my RIB. Your name shall be called YEMI. #BecomingtheBayeguns. #preweddingshoot.”

Sharing another pre-wedding photo, the groom-to-be also reveals that this relationship started in London.

A JOURNEY that started somewhere in LONDON.

So glad I am walking down the AISLE with YOU.

You’re a blessing to ME.

Yemmy Yemmy like I love to call YOU.

Ololufemi Owon.

Arole shared a video of his soon-to-be bride using his popular catchphrase, “ORO JADE ASE TELE”.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Check out the beautiful pre-wedding photo and proposal photo:

Photo Credit: woliarole | tripletmedia | sojiOni