“I Love You Now & Always” – Zlatan Celebrates his Son’s First Birthday

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Zlatan’s son Toluwase Ainoghena Omoniyi turned one and the proud dad is grateful to God “for giving me Shiloh.”

Zlatan shared photos from his big boy’s birthday celebration and captioning the photo, he wrote:

My son, Shiloh Toluwase Ainoghena Omoniyi is one year old today. How time flies…one year already. I’m grateful to God for giving me Shiloh. My big boy, I promise to be the best Dad anyone can have. I love you now and always❤️ 📸 @ibrosnaps

Photo Credit: @zlatan_ibile

