This Remarkable 12-Year Old Boy Zizah Okeugo is Rising Above Autism & Epilepsy With His Art

Total Health Trust extends a Hand of Love to Special needs Children at Ojuwoye Community Inclusive Primary School

To celebrate #WOHD2021, Colgate reaches out to 31 States and 44 Communities

Cheering Fans, Huge Concert & DSSRS Award: Burna Boy's Port Harcourt Homecoming in Photos

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: Check out These 3 Financially Helpful Quotes From Oluwatosin Olaseinde

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: We're Giving You 3 Salient Points From Tunde Omotoye's Session on Immigrating With Your Better Half

BrandListry Nigeria will be hosting a Webinar tagged 'Explore the Unexplored' for Beauty Enthusiasts | March 31st

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: See These 3 Unforgettable Quotes From Blessing Adesiyan on Partners in Parenting

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: Lami Tumaka Came Through With Deep Words of Wisdom

Register to attend Firstbank's FirstGem 4.0 Conference | March 31st

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This is so inspiring.

Zizah Obioha Okeugo, a 12-year old artist, was diagnosed with autism at age 4. Zizah, who also has epilepsy, spent his early years as a non-verbal introverted child.

As typical with children on the spectrum, Zizah underwent constant therapy in speech development, motor skill development, and several emotional control techniques to help him blend into a neurotypical world. But it was when he discovered art and music that he began to engage with his surroundings and his family.

Fast forward to this day, Zizah is hosting his own solo exhibition – Eidectic Impressions – starting from April 2, 2021 (World Autism Awareness Day) till April 11, 2021.

The exhibition is a collection of Zizah‘s best works ranging from abstracts to portraits, still life painting, and nature paintings as well. His use of colours especially in his treatment of his backgrounds is truly remarkable.

Zizah draws and paints straight from memory showing his unique imaginative capacity for capturing and recreating scenes he only witnessed for a few seconds.

See some of Zizah’s paintings below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

