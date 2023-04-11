Ego Boyo hosted Women in Media & Film to a Night of Networking, Celebration and Empowerment

Nigerian film producer and creative entrepreneur; Ego Boyo recently hosted a networking event to celebrate women in media and film, in honour of International Women’s Month.

The event, which was held at Gaia Africa, Victoria Island Lagos, brought together female professionals from various fields in the media and creative industry.

The event was designed to provide a platform for women to network, exchange ideas, and build relationships that would help them succeed in their respective careers. It featured a discussion on the challenges facing women in the media and creative industry, and how these challenges can be overcome.

In her welcome address, Ego Boyo spoke about the importance of supporting and empowering women in the creative industry.

“I wanted us to have an opportunity to not only talk about the issue but see how we can do something about it. I don’t want us to have a conversation and then leave it at that. I think we have the ability and agency to be able to make actual change. I also wanted us to be able to pledge our commitment and plan to take action to ensure that women in our industry have more opportunities and are given the support and resources to be able to do well and continue to thrive”. She said.

Moderating the conversation, Broadcast Journalist and Media Consultant, Latasha Ngwube said women need to share their success stories in order to inspire and encourage other women.

“Women don’t speak about this collaboration enough. We don’t amplify. We need to practice using our voices for every little inch of progress we make. We must talk about it because when we talk, people hear and they emulate it, ” she said.

The event was attended by women from various fields in the media and creative industry, including film producers, directors, writers, actors and journalists Guests include the founder and CEO of BellaNaija, Uche Pedro, Veteran Actress, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Award Winning Actress and Activist, Kate Henshaw, Director and Founder of The Audrey Silva Company, Mildred Okwo, Actress, Producer and Co-founder of the Audrey Silva Company, Rita Dominic, Founder of Terra Kulture and artistic director of BAP Productions, Bolanle Austen Peters, Actress and Writer, Ireti Doyle and other notable women in the media and creative industry.

The guests expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to connect with other women in the industry, and for the valuable insights shared.

Actress, Producer and Manager, Glover Memorial Hall, Joke Silva, while speaking at the event, said

“Equity means fairness, but there are times when affirmative action is needed. It is very difficult when one woman is popping up at intervals but if there is an affirmative action, for example, a law that says there must be thirty women in the House of Assembly then it’s easier to support that kind of movement.”

The event-themed cocktails and conversations provided the right platform for women to connect, share ideas, and learn from one another, and highlighted the importance of supporting and empowering women.

