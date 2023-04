Nigerian superstar singer and songwriter, Davido, has released the official music video for his hit song “Unavailable” from his latest album, “Timeless,” featuring South African music producer and DJ Musa Keys.

In addition to dropping the song, Davido also shared a new dance step on social media, which has been trending and gaining popularity among his fans.

The music video was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Watch the video below: