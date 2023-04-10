Style
These Dapper Outfits From The Audacious Akintayo Faniran Will Inspire You To Switch Up Your Looks
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian Reality TV Star, Model, Fashionpreneur and Actor – Akintayo Faniran. Fondly called Tayo, this style star has been a fashionista from day one. With edgy hairstyles, sultry street style and a gait like none other, Tayo has won our hearts.
For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from him. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.
Monday
Pull up in a dapper Prince of Wales Check layered with a neutral inner, pair of bold-coloured shoes and lenses.
Tuesday
It’s all-black-everything for the day: suit, inner, shoes, socks and googles
Wednesday
Show out in colour blocking with edgy pieces like Tayo’s long coat and bulky soles
Thursday
Pair your favoured denim trousers with a bold jacket layered with neutral inner, crisp white sneakers and resplendent sunnies
Friday
Rock a flattering soft toned 2-piece featuring a short-sleeved top and shorts with long stockings of the same colour and a pair of fun slip-ons
Saturday
Spend the morning relaxing in a sultry 2-piece featuring a sleeveless top and loose-fitting track pants
Step out for your Owambe outing in an indigenous top and trousers matched with sweet stripped Fila and killer shoes. Accessorize with dope pieces of jewellery
Spend the night-time jirating like a proper Naija bloke in all-white: bomber jacket, trousers and sneakers
Sunday
Slay your morning outing in a neutral-coloured Agbada featuring a poppin’ embroidered contrast and Fila, accessorize with a staff, jewellery, a sleek pair of shoes and sunnies
Slay the evenings in a sultry pleated black 2-piece paired with white sneakers and staff
Credit: @tayofaniran