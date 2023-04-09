Connect with us

How To Make Juicy Grilled/Fried Chicken From Latifat Kilani

45 seconds ago

It’s Easter season again, and with yummy chicken being a staple in African homes at times like this, you might be looking to switch things up with a new preparation technique and/or recipe.

Check out this juicy chicken recipe by Latifat Kilani of Pot of Flavours, prepared through a painstaking culinary technique known as Brining. The brining process infuses proteins with sweetness and flavour, it also tenderizes and moisturizes the meat. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

A post shared by Latifat Kilani (@potofflavours)

@potofflavours

